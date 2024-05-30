Israeli defense co Roboteam wins US Marines deal

Israeli unmanned ground vehicles company Roboteam, which develops and manufactures robots for military and security missions, has announced the receipt of an initial purchase order to provide more than 130 Micro Tactical Ground Robots (MTGR) to the US Marine Corps. This order represents part of a larger follow-up order to equip the Marines worth more than NIS 100 million overall.

Roboteam has received the order as part of its cooperation with US company Mistral and the overall agreement is expected to include 200 MTGR units as well as spare parts and maintenance services. Supply of the military robot systems has already begun and the company expects to complete delivery of the entire order by the first quarter of 2025.

The MTGR is a lightweight combat-proven tactical robot with all-terrain maneuverability including in dense urban environments including within buildings and underground areas. The robot carries advanced cameras, which transmit 360 degree video images and has various command and control systems. The system copes well in all terrains with stair climbing capabilities while carrying surveillance and other equipment that can be used by forces in engineering tasks, defusing explosives, intelligence gathering and special missions. The MTGRs have been used by the Israeli army in Gaza in the current war and have been an important means for handling tunnels and allowing combat troops to maintain their tactical advantage while the robots have been sent ahead to scout the terrain.

Roboteam, which was founded in 2009, specializes in robotic systems for advanced military and security uses. The company has offices in Israel and the US. Roboteam has developed a range of unique robotic systems including miniature and agile robots weighing just 1.5 kilograms for gathering intelligence through to robots weighing 1.2 tons for carrying advanced and heavy equipment as required by each mission.

Roboteam currently serves over 30 customers worldwide including the US Air Force, which has hundreds of MTGRs as part of a major order worth over $25 million.

