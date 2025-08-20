Israeli defense firms barred from Dutch NEDS exhibition

The organizers of NIDV Exhibition Defense & Security (NEDS), the biggest defense exhibition in the Netherlands, will not allow Israeli defense firms to participate this year, sources close to the matter have told "Globes."

This is an annual exhibition in which the largest Israeli defense companies have regularly participated in recent years, including Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Elbit Systems, and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. However, in the upcoming exhibition, which will be held in Rotterdam in November 2025, Israeli companies have been banned from participating, according to a letter sent by the organizers in recent days. Israeli officials have confirmed to "Globes" that they will not participate this year in the exhibition, which deals mainly with the maritime sector. The exhibition organizers did not respond to "Globes" inquiry on the subject.

The Dutch government has changed its policy toward Israel in recent months, and is leading moves to impose economic and business sanctions on Israel as part of the EU. Last May, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp announced support for a legal review of the Association Agreement with Israel, which forms the basis for relations with the EU. The review found "indications" that Israel is violating international law, and therefore its non-commitment to the agreement.

Since then, the Netherlands has been trying to promote sanctions on Israel, including suspending Israeli companies from participating in the EU Horizon innovation program and reducing trade ties. It is unclear whether the Dutch government is behind this year's decision, which was communicated to the relevant companies in recent days through an official letter. Israeli sources say the organizers are blaming the cancellation on security issues and organizational difficulties.

The Netherlands itself stopped exporting weapons to Israel a few months after the start of the war in Gaza, following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023, following a court ruling on the matter. It continues to indirectly supply Israel with parts and spare parts for the F-35 fighter jet, through third countries.

This is another step that limits the marketing efforts and presence of Israeli defense industries in Europe, after Israeli companies were banned from exhibiting in pavilions at the French Eurosatory arms exhibition near Paris, last June.

Last year, IAI participated in an exhibition in the Netherlands, presenting, among other things, the Barak missile defense system, as well as the drones it manufactures. The brochure published in preparation for the exhibition also presents the Arrow system, with its achievements as of November 2024, the date of the exhibition last year. In recent years, the exhibition has also been attended by Israeli company Elbit Systems, which has presented naval attack and defense systems, and Rafael, which presented the Iron Dome system for protecting military ships. The arms exhibition, entitled "Netherlands Defense and Security exhibition", will open in Rotterdam on November 20. This year will be the 36th time that the exhibition has been held.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.