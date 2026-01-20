Israeli defense-tech co Kela teams with Starling on drones

Israeli defense-tech company Kela Technologies has agreed an exclusive commercial and operational collaboration with US company Starling Inc. As part of the agreement, Kela will receive exclusive rights to sell, integrate and deploy Starling's Pathfinder X autonomous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system in the IDF and Ministry of Defense forces, sources have told "Globes."

As part of the partnership, Kela is integrating the UAV system into its own operating system. The result is a "Fixed wing Drone-in-a-box" tactical system that offers advanced flight and surveillance capabilities, and provides forces in the field with a perimeter defense envelope and full operational independence. The innovative solution cuts off dependence on an insecure (Chinese) supply chain, and enables functional continuity based on autonomy, while freeing human resources from ongoing operational tasks.

Kela was founded in 2024 and immediately made a name for itself in the industry as a developer of an open, modular and secure control platform that enables the rapid integration of diverse technologies, both civilian and military, into existing infrastructure. Some of Kela's advanced systems are already in service with security forces in Israel and other countries around the world.

The early stage defense-tech startup is leading an interesting trend in the Israeli defense industry, with the company trying, on a relatively small scale, to build a variety of command and control capabilities, which will bring together startups, and therefore it is committed to an open architecture. Kela is striving to become as extensive an integrator as possible, which will include radar, signal and interception technologies, and if the move is successful, the very small and young company could become a real rival of Elbit Systems, which operates in the field.

Raised $100 million

The company has raised more than $100 million to date, including from In-Q-Tel, the investment fund linked to the CIA, as well as Lux and Sequoia. The amount places Kela right at the top of the fundraising by defense-tech startups working with the Ministry of Defense Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D) (MAFAT).

"We founded Kela to give fighters the tools we were missing in the field," explains Kela cofounder and CEO Alon Dror. "Bringing the Pathfinder X to Israel is the realization of this commitment. We provide the end customer with a continuous protective envelope that does not require additional manpower, attention, or create unnecessary risk. Our goal is simple - for the fighter to receive high-quality intelligence in real time at scale."

Starling is a US aerospace company, which develops advanced autonomous aircraft systems for missions in diverse fields: national security, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection. Like Slingshot, the company was founded in 2024 and operates from Southern California, with all development, engineering, and manufacturing taking place in the US.

Quality takeoff and landing

The Pathfinder X is Starling’s flagship product. It is a fixed-wing, vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) drone system that operates from an autonomous docking station (Starling Hub) in an area of less than 1 square meter. The unique configuration provides advantages in various aspects: long range (160 kilometers) and endurance (2.5 hours), along with the flexibility of takeoff and landing without the need for runways, launchers or landing parachutes.

Equipped with AI capabilities for day and night surveillance, the system is designed for continuous operation with minimal human intervention and sets new standards in tactical autonomy.

The system allows for a dramatic reduction in the manpower required for the mission. Unlike traditional tactical UAV systems, which often require teams of 3-8 operators, the Pathfinder X was designed to perform routine and reconnaissance missions fully autonomously, without the need for an active operator.

Kela notes that the partnership with the US company reflects a broader trend of deepening the security alliance between Israel and the US, stressing mature operational capabilities and rapid implementation in the field.

Starling CEO Ido Gur says, "We are proud to collaborate with Kela and bring the Pathfinder X to Israel. The connection is a tangible expression of the strength of the technological alliance between the US and Israel - a combination of a unique and proven US eVTOL platform with the operational experience of Israeli industry."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 20, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.