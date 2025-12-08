Israeli defense-tech startups attract $1b in investment

Israeli defense startups working with the Ministry of Defense Directorate for R&D (DDRD) (MAFAT) have attracted over $1 billion in financing rounds, mergers and acquisitions in 2025. A senior defense official tells "Globes," "The funding in 2025 has been greater than all previous years combined, and the year is not over yet." In 2024, which was also a record year, only about $150 million was raised. In total, all funding raised by startups in the field in recent years (prior to 2025) amounted to about $422 million.

The amount is also impressive on an international scale. Crunchbase data published a few days ago shows that the total funding raised by defense startups worldwide since the beginning of 2025 amounted to $7.7 billion in nearly 100 deals. The main driver was the 9% growth in global defense budgets to about $2.7 trillion - the most significant annual jump in the last 30 years, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reports.

"The two years of war has benefited startups"

Growth is occurring despite the fundamental challenge of the field, in which there is a single customer in Israel: the Ministry of Defense. The leading user is the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), as well as security agencies and many armies around the world.

Col. Yishai Kohn, Head of MAFAT’s Planning, Economics & IT Department tells "Globes," "When a startup wants customers to buy from it, there are several possible customers, and we are a single address. At the same time, due to the supervision of the field worldwide, there is a reluctance to invest in security technologies that are not dual (military and civilian), and until two years ago, there was no talk of 'defense tech.' The two years of war have benefited startups, due to the conflicts on the battlefield."

Since the start of the war in October 2023, more than 130 Israeli startups have been integrated into the war effort: about 50% in autonomy and AI (including drones), about 25% in sensors and detectors (some against drones and some for deep-tech detectors), and the rest for navigation, electronic warfare, and quantum solutions.

"We have no ability or desire to influence business, it’s a free market," stresses Col. Kohn. "We try to cooperate as much as legally permissible with all the players, and not to say anything bad about anyone. If, for example, we verify that a company has received orders from us, we will verify. This is important for investors. We just recently met with a German fund, which asked. Our response provides credibility."

This credibility with foreign customers is reflected in the fact that out of the $1 billion raised, some $400 million came from US company Ondas Holdings. The company, which operates in the fields of autonomous drones, security robotics, and advanced communications solutions, has made a series of acquisitions in Israel - the most notable of which was the acquisition of Sentrycs, which specializes in anti-drone solutions based on protocol manipulation (Cyber Over RF), for $225 million. This is a company whose product is also used by the IDF.

One unicorn and hundreds of millions of dollars in funding

Another standout in the field this year is Classiq, which develops software tools for quantum computing, and raised $110 million - some of it from overseas investors. Drone company Heven became Israel’s first-ever unicorn in the defense industry, after raising $100 million at a company aluation of $1 billion, with US quantum computing company IonQ leading the investment. A similar amount was raised by Kela, which was founded in 2024, and is developing a platform for connecting civilian technologies to military systems. Investors included Sequoia, Lux Capital, and IQT - the investment arm of the CIA.

Ondas' significant presence reflects a broad trend in the industry, in which most startups are not systems of systems, but the industry is moving towards that. The US company is accumulating technologies through acquisitions, but it is not the only one. Israeli drone company UVision recently acquired Israeli company SpearUAV, which develops tactical attack drones launched from a capsule. SpearUAV raised $20 million in a Series B round in May last year at a valuation of $80 million.

UVision did not disclose the amount of the acquisition, but "Globes" has learned that it was not lower than the previous $80 million valuation. This is a significant step, but not the only one that UVision has taken in its efforts to become a systems house. About two months ago, together with US company Mistral, UVision closed a huge deal to supply suicide drones to the US Army for $982 million. At the same time, the company is working closely with German giant Rheinmetall, to supply hundreds of UVISION's "Hero" series of walkie-talkies to a NATO member state. The international media estimates the deal is worth hundreds of millions of euros.

The third major Israeli defense tech company is Kela, which is developing a range of SCM (command and control) capabilities on a relatively small scale, which will bring together startups, by using open architecture. The company is striving to become as extensive an integrator as possible that will accumulate, for example, radar, SIGINT, and interception technologies, and if the move is successful, Kela will become a real rival of Elbit Systems, which operates in the field.

Beating the defense giants in tenders

What each of these companies has in common is their close cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, which benefits them not only in Israel. In the first half of 2025 alone, no fewer than 12 Israeli startups signed export agreements in G2G (government-to-government) frameworks - a record that several years ago, would have seemed like a distant dream, when most of the attention in the field was on cybersecurity.

Col. Kohn notes that when the Ministry of Defense works with a startup, it does not take equity. "We view ourselves as an R&D body. Sometimes, we issue companies with large supply orders, which is not negligible for us either, but this is a calculated risk designed to provide them with security. The companies show investors the supply order."

One of MAFAT’s more complicated tasks, especially during the pressures of the war, is to persuade the security forces to use the systems. "Capacity is limited, it is impossible to take on 200 drone companies, but it is developing. In the counter-drone field, we run field trials and place them on the border. The limitations are not only in money, but also in the operational scope that is possible."

At the MAFAT Defense Tech conference in cooperation with the Yuval Ne'eman Science, Technology and Security Workshop at Tel Aviv University, the head of MAFAT, Brig. Gen. (res.) Dr. Danny Gold recalled a tender for attack drones, which was won by several startups that formed a consortium to compete with Israel’s biggest three defense companies (IAI, Elbit and Rafael).

More budgets alongside state-guaranteed investment funds

2026 will be challenging in terms of security, yet it is not expected to be similar in terms of operational conflict and the orders for the previous two years. Therefore, the Ministry of Defense has taken three key steps: First and foremost, Dr. Gold decided that at least 10% of the Ministry of Defense's R&D budget in 2026 will go to startups and not to the three large companies, which are already flourishing due to increased demand from abroad.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense has joined forces with the Ministry of Finance to establish two state-guaranteed investment funds totaling NIS 200 million. "This will be a different year than the previous one," says Col. Kohn. "The startups are not expected to achieve the same backlog of orders. Given the fact that the large companies have record-breaking exports, it is right to continue to promote the (startup) ecosystem."

The final measure relates to the API - the Defense Exports Control Department. The Ministry of Defense plans to remove barriers to marketing some classified products to more than 100 countries.

