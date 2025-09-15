Israeli drone camera co NextVision raising $400m

After its share price has risen 272% over the past year and 1,765% over the past three years, NextVision Stabilized Systems (TASE: NXSN), has announced that it is raising $400 million from Israeli and foreign investors. The company, which produces stabilized cameras for ground and aerial vehicles including drones, is in line to join the Tel Aviv 35 Index - the biggest 35 companies traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) - when the index is revised towards the end of the year.

Most of the investment is coming from overseas investors, with only a small amount from Israeli investors. The underwriter for the offering is US investment bank Jefferies.

The investment has been announced after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke earlier today about Israel's international isolation and economic-diplomatic status. Yet earlier this month NextVision chairman Chen Golan said the very opposite, "We expect that in the next 3-7 years there will be an increase in defense budgets, with countries equipping with tools for themselves. I don't think any country will allow itself not to be prepared for the next conflict - whether it happens or not - and that's why we see demand from the market."

He added: "We can call this decade 'the defense decade.' Everyone is starting to equip themselves. These are long processes, and it will take a long time. This is not a one- or two-month process, and that is why we are also receiving large demand. The war was a catalyst, and drones have become a strategic tool. No country will allow itself to be unprepared for the next conflict. Everyone associates Next Vision with the war. It is true that the war got things going, and is the main catalyst for increased growth, but it has also turned aerial vehicles - drones and UAVs - into a strategic tool for countries around the world. Everyone understands that in the next war there will be massive use of drones and UAVs all over the world."

In the second quarter of 2025, NextVision saw a 32% increase in revenue to $37 million and net profit of $23.2 million, up 46% from the corresponding quarter last year. The company's order backlog rose to $110 million, up 39% compared from the corresponding quarter last year, but down 10% from the preceding quarter.

