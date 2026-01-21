Israeli financial planning co Datarails raises $70m

Israeli AI-native financial planning platform Datarails today announced the completion of a $70 million Series C financing round led by One Peak and with the participation of existing investors Vertex Growth, Vintage Investment Partners, Zeev Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Joey Low, Qumra Capital, and Claltech. This latest investment brings the total amount raised by the company to $175 million. Estimates are that the funds were raised at a company valuation of $600-700 million.

Datarails has developed a software for Excel users, which it claims transforms the CFO’s office, enabling finance teams to continue using Excel - by far their core software of choice. The new funding will be used to accelerate Datarails' marketing and sales expansion across North America and EMEA, increase investment in R&D, and be used for acquisitions. The investment comes as Datarail says its platform saw 70% year-over-year revenue growth, with its workforce nearly doubling to over 400 employees globally in 2025. The workforce includes 140 employees in Israel.

Datarails was founded in 2015 by CEO Didi Gurfinkel, VP operations Eyal Cohen and CTO Oded Har-Tal. The company was chosen as "Globes" startup of the year in 2021.

Gurfinkel said, "AI is the great equalizer for finance teams, which is why we've been working to make it the foundation of the CFO's Office, rather than just a feature. CFOs are asking: ‘How can I transform our processes and workflows in the AI era?’ By giving them a single source of truth that powers AI-driven insights across every critical workflow, we’re not only answering that question but also transforming their entire function."

