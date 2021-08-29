Israeli Health Ministry data: Third jab reduces Covid risks

New data published by Israel's Ministry of Health, following a request by "Globes," demonstrate that the third Pfizer Covid vaccine dose significantly reduces the risks of being hospitalized with severe Covid infection. The figures clearly show that those who have had three Covid vaccine jabs (from one week after the third jab) are faring better than those who have only had two jabs or are completely unvaccinated in the current wave of the virus in Israel.

The data were collected between August 7 (just over a week after the third vaccination rollout began in Israel) and August 28. During that period 137 people who had had the third jab more than a week previously contracted severe or critical Covid. But the rate of seriously ill patients among that group was only 0.008% compared with 0.012% among those who had had two vaccinations and 0.014% among those who were completely unvaccinated, the Ministry of Health said.

During this period 325 people who had had the third vaccination more than a week previously were hospitalized with Covid (0.018% from that group) compared with 0.031% of those who had had two jabs and 0.032% of those who were unvaccinated. 0.322% of those who had three jabs, more than a week previously, tested positive for Covid compared with 1.54% of people with two jabs and 1.6% of those who were unvaccinated.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 29, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021