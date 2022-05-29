Israeli hotel overnights in April still below 2019 levels

The recovery in Israel's hotel sector continues with 1.9 million overnights in April 2022, 14% below April 2019 before the Covid pandemic, the Israel Hotel Association reports. This is a major improvement on April 2021, when hotel overnights totaled 1.22 million, which was 45% below April 2019.

In April 2022 there were 1.4 million hotel overnights by Israelis, up 18% from April 2019, and 525,000 overnights by foreign tourists, down 50% from April 2019. In April 2021, foreign tourists were barred from entering Israel.

Hotel overnights by foreign tourists are expected to grow in the summer months following the end of the ban on foreign tourists earlier this year and the more recent scrapping of all restrictions like testing when entering the country.

Average hotel occupancy in April, which included the Passover holiday, was 59% compared with 37% in April 2021 and 71% in April 2019, before the Covid pandemic, the Israel Hotel Association reported.

Hotel occupancy last month was 73% in Herzliya, 72% in Eilat, 66% by the Dead Sea, 59% in the Upper Galilee, 58% in Tel Aviv, 58% in Haifa, 56% in Tiberias, and just 52% in Jerusalem.

Israel has 57,000 hotel rooms, up 3% from 2021. Jerusalem and Eilat each have 11,000 hotel rooms and Tel Aviv has 9,700 hotel rooms.

