Israeli housing rental platform Venn raises $52m

Israeli multifamily housing platform Venn today announced the completion of a $52 million Series Bfinancing round led by NOA and CIM Group, with participation from Group 11, Oren Zeev, Hamilton Lane, Latitude, LocalGlobe, and FinTLV. The latest investment brings the total amount raised by Venn to $140 million.

Over the past 18 months, Venn has expanded its platform across more than 30 US states and partnered with more than 270 owners and US operators, including Related, Bozzuto, CIM Group, and Veris Residential (NYSE: VRE), powering the daily lives of over 500,000 residents on the Venn operating system. As a result, annual recurring revenue (ARR) has increased ninefold.

Venn cofounder and CEO Or Bokobza said, "We’ve seen firsthand how every resident interaction can create real value. When you use those moments to train AI, you unlock a system that delivers far more than housing; it delivers an experience. A deeper relationship with residents is worth nearly $1,000 per unit per year. Multiply that across 49 million rental units in America, and you see what’s at stake: an opportunity measured in trillions. Venn is entering its next phase of growth, aiming to reach 1 million units in 2026, while relentlessly focusing on R&D."

Venn can turn property operators into lifestyle brands that capture more of the value flowing through their buildings. The platform makes operations faster and smarter, helping teams improve retention, grow NOI, and lower costs. By owning the resident relationship, operators unlock new revenue from services like insurance, credit, cellular, utilities, on-demand home services, maintenance, and more. Venn grows alongside that ecosystem, sharing in the efficiencies and revenue it creates.

