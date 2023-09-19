Israeli HR platform HiBob raises $150m

Israeli HR platform HiBob today announced the completion of a $150 million financing round led by Farallon Capital, with the participation of Alpha Wave Global and existing investors. The new funding brings HiBob’s total capital raised to $574 million.

HiBob specializes in providing human resources (HR) and employee management solutions and has developed an advanced HR platform designed to streamline various HR processes and improve employee engagement.

RELATED ARTICLES Israeli HR software co HiBob raises $150m

HiBob offers customers an alternative to legacy Human Capital Management (HCM) platforms, enabling HR staff to collaboratively adjust their processes and keep pace with changes to work. With more than 3,500 customers, HiBob continues to deliver strong growth despite market conditions, and has exceeded $100 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR).

Hibob was founded in 2015 by CEO Ronni Zehavi, Amit Knaani, Israel David, and Andy Bellass.

Zehavi said, "Modern HR leaders support teams across the business and across the globe, delivering agile, data-driven people solutions to today’s toughest business challenges. HiBob is enabling these teams with powerful HCM capabilities, helping our customers drive engagement and keep their people at the center of every strategic initiative. In a challenging economic climate, this new funding reflects the strength of our strategy, our business, and our ability to deliver results."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 19, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.