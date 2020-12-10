Israeli HR tech company Hibob raises $70m

Israel HR management technology platform company Hibob today announced the closing of a $70 million Series B financing round led by SEEK and Israel Growth Partners (IGP). The new funds will allow Hibob to expand marketing worldwide and continue product development in its efforts to simplify people management, culture building, and employee engagement for remote and dispersed workforces.

Hibob has raised $124 million to date since it was founded in 2015 by CEO Ronni Zehavi, Amit Knaani, Israel David, and Andy Bellass. The latest funding round follows Series A+ financing in 2019, backed by investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, Eight Roads Ventures, Arbor Ventures, Presidio Ventures, Entrée Capital, Cerca Partners, and Perpetual Investors - all of whom contributed to the current capital raised.

With triple-digit year-on-year growth in 2020, Hibob has now signed more than a thousand clients across the US, Europe, and the Middle East, including companies such as Monzo, Revolut, Cazoo, Happy Socks, ironSource, Receipt Bank, Fiverr, Gong, and VaynerMedia. bob also closely integrates with third parties such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Mercer.

Zehavi said, "As we were developing the concept behind our HR platform, we looked at the world of work and recognized that it was changing. I've spent my career managing people in different kinds of organizations and came to the realization that the vast majority of HR tech tools I used were not designed for the way people work today - globally, remotely, and collaboratively. We founded Hibob to create a modern HR platform built for the changing demands of the modern workplace."

