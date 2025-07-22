Israeli institutional investors bet on Teva

The share price of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) has been treading water recently as two Israeli institutional investors have become parties in interest in the company. Last week Teva reported that Menora Mivtachim (TASE: MMHD) holds a 5% stake in the company and today it reported that Phoenix Financial Ltd. (TASE: PHOE) has a similar stake.

At the current price of Teva's stock, this is a holding worth about $933 million for each of the Israeli insurance and finance companies. Alongside the two Israeli companies, US asset manager Fidelity (FMR) is also a party in interest in Teva with a 7.1% holding. Since these are passive holdings, the institutions are not required to specify at which prices they purchased the shares.

Teva, managed by CEO Richard Francis, is traded on the New York and Tel Aviv stock exchanges, with a market cap of $18.7 billion. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has fallen 26% after more than doubling in 2024.

The company will publish its financial report for the second quarter next week on July 30. Analysts expect a slight increase in revenue and earnings per share (EPS) (on a non-GAAP basis) compared with the corresponding quarter, and the average forecast is for revenue of $4.28 billion and EPS of $0.62. In its first quarter report, the company announced a streamlining plan to cut 8% of its workforce by 2027. At the end of May, Teva held an investor day in which it provided ambitious forecasts for the innovative sector.

As of today, most analysts covering the stock are positive, and their average target price is 44% higher than the current price on the NYSE.

