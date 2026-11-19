Israeli institutional investors Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings (TASE: MGDL), and Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings (TASE: CLIS) were among the first Israeli institutional investors to bet on Claude creator Anthropic and last night reaped profits amounting to billions of shekels following a historic public offering and a private share placement that exceeded expectations.

In both instances, the funds involved belong to policyholders and pension members, who stand to benefit from a rapid return on investment realized in just 18 months. Migdal and Clal invested in Anthropic in at least three funding rounds; the earliest of these back in September 2025, at a company valuation of only $183 billion, barely 10% of its valuation in yesterday’s IPO.

In total, Migdal invested $180 million in Anthropic through various vehicles: $155 million via special purpose vehicles (SPVs) that secured allocation opportunities, and about $25 million through venture capital funds. The firm is set to rake in a profit of $450 million, about NIS 1.47 billion, tripling its investment.

Clal is also realizing an unprecedented profit from its investment in the US AI company. Clal’s investment over several funding rounds and including both its proprietary portfolio (nostro) and other holdings is estimated at NIS 600 million (about $185 million). Based on the valuation at the public offering, the company anticipates a profit of around NIS 950 million ($290 million). Harel, Menora, Amitim, and Phoenix Finance also stand to gain

According to research firm Smartball, Migdal and Clal are invested in venture capital funds ICONIQ Strategic Partners, which participated in several funding rounds for Anthropic. Migdal invested a total of $192 million in ICONIQ, and Clal invested about $82 million. It is possible that some of this capital was allocated to other companies or sub-funds within ICONIQ that did not invest in Anthropic.

Other investors set to benefit from the IPO include funds such as Insight Partners, in which Harel, Menora, Amitim, and Phoenix are invested, as well as Lightspeed (with investments from Altshuler, Menora, Meitav, and Amitim) and Spark Capital (in which Migdal is invested).

Anthropic priced its shares yesterday at $83 each, well above the planned range of $70-$78, and will begin trading on the Nasdaq today. The IPO reached $81.3 billion, exceeding the record set by SpaceX in June. In addition to the IPO, Anthropic will raise another $26 billion through a private placement at the same share price, reflecting a fully diluted valuation of $1.5 trillion for the company.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 19, 2026.

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