Israeli ISP-infrastructure split to end March 2022

The Ministry of Communications has approved the agreement reached by Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) with the country's internet service providers (ISPs).

As from March 2022, there will be no ISP-infrastructure split in Israel's Internet market and Bezeq will be able to sell full Internet packages including both the infrastructure and connectivity.

But at the same time the Ministry of Communications informed Hot Communications that it has not approved the agreement it has reached with ISPs and it will have to make amendments to the agreement if it wants to sell full Internet packages including infrastructure and connectivity.

Since the emergence of the Internet in the 1990s, unlike most of the world, Israel split the infrastructure and ISP into two separate services. Minister of Communications Yoaz Hendel is now remedying the situation to bring Israel into line with the rest of the world.

