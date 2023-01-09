Israeli medical device co SoniVie raises $60m

Israeli medical device company SoniVie, which is developing a proprietary solution to treat hypertension, announced today the completion of a $60 million series C financing round led by Andera Partners, with participation from Supernova Invest and Omega Funds. Previous SoniVie investor TechWald also participated.

SoniVie has also appointed two leading medtech experts to its board of directors, Raymond W. Cohen and Zeev Zehavi, as independent directors.

SoniVie has developed an ultrasound-based denervation technology with application in multiple therapeutic areas. TIVUS (Therapeutic Intra-Vascular Ultrasound System) employs high-frequency non-focused ultrasound energy to ablate nerves in the renal artery to decrease blood pressure. This minimally invasive investigational procedure can be used to treat patients suffering from hypertension, which impacts millions of people worldwide and substantially increases their risk of heart attack, stroke and kidney failure.

TIVUS has active development programs in three therapeutic areas: pulmonary artery denervation for pulmonary hypertension, renal artery denervation for resistant hypertension, and lung denervation for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease with chronic bronchitis.

SoniVie will use the new financing to reach clinical and regulatory milestones and to support its TIVUS renal artery denervation program.

SoniVie CEO Tomaso Zambelli said, "We are very pleased that this financing round concluded with such a resounding success. The new investors and the Board of Directors bring significant experience to the Company in the field of Renal Denervation for Hypertension."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 9, 2023.

