Israeli passengers helped overpower flydubai copilot

Tzvika Manes, CEO of Bank Leumi's underwriting arm Barak Leumi, was one of the Israelis who helped to overpower the flydubai copilot and stabilize the plane. Manes can be seen on a video clip posted on social media in the cockpit working with other passengers to help the pilot who was attacked. Manes’s shirt is bloodstained, and he tells the camera: "We were attacked, and we are keeping the pilot alive here." The footage also shows the attacker, who had been knocked unconscious, receiving respiratory support.

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Another passenger recorded a video saying, "A few of us have taken control regarding the pilot. We are on our way to Saudi Arabia." According to this passenger, one pilot is critically injured; he notes that the plane appears to be preparing to land and that "everything is okay."

Ofir Spiegel, whose mother was on the flight, told *Globes*: "The incident caught us completely off guard. We went through very complex and tense hours - moments of uncertainty and immense worry. To our great relief, Mom landed safely in Saudi Arabia. We spoke with her, and she sounds fine, which really put our minds at ease. Now, all we care about is seeing her back home as soon as possible and giving her a big hug."

The dramatic incident unfolded this morning on a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The plane eventually landed in Saudi Arabia following a suspected hijacking attempt triggered by the activation of a distress signal. Initial reports attributed the signal to a dispute between the pilots, but suspicions have since shifted toward a possible terror incident. The copilot, of Omani descent, stabbed the flydubai aircraft’s captain, and four of the Israeli passengers helped subdue him and stabilize the plane. Menas was one of them. It is suspected the copilot was attempting a major terrorist attack.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 30, 2026.

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