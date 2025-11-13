Israeli quantum computing co Classiq raises $40m

Israeli quantum computing software company Classiq today announced a strategic up-round of tens of millions of dollars with participation from AMD Ventures, Qualcomm Ventures and IonQ, alongside major financial institutions including the Korean giant Mirae Asset Capital, LeumiTech77 by Bank Leumi and Quantum Eretz. While the company did not specify the amount raised, estimates are that the round totaled $30-40 million.

The round, totaling tens of millions of dollars, brings Classiq’s total funding raised to over $200 million. In May Classiq raised $110 million and then a further unspecified investment estimated at $20-30 million. from Japanese investment giant SoftBank. The company was chosen by "Globes" as one of Israel's most promising startups in 2022

Classiq cofounder and CEO Nir Minerbi said, "This investment represents the trust we are seeing from the companies shaping the future of computing. As quantum hardware continues to mature, the need for scalable, efficient software becomes even more critical. Our new AI coding feature is another example of how we are making quantum software more approachable than ever. These new strategic investors share our vision of making quantum computing practical, accessible and enterprise-ready."

Classiq will continue expanding its marketing presence and collaborations with major private and public companies, along with enlarging its support and delivery organization to meet increasing demand. As a leading software platform for harnessing the power of quantum computing, Classiq combines rapid training, onboarding and scaling for new teams, advanced implementation and optimization for experts, and tight integration with quantum hardware leaders, cloud providers and high-performance computing environments. <p.The company has collaborations with tech giants like Nvidia, Microsoft and AWS, and works with customers including BMW Group, Comcast, Rolls Royce and SoftBank, Classiq serves as the software foundation for practical, scalable quantum computing, spanning algorithm design, software optimization, and deployment across the world’s most advanced computing infrastructures.