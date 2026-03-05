Israeli Rampage and Ice Breaker missiles wreak havoc in Iran

The current operation in Iran constitutes a fiercely impressive display of the Israel Air Force's capabilities, on a scale that exceeds that seen in the operation last June. Over the years, Israeli defense companies have developed advanced attack capabilities, including long-range, precision air-to-ground weapons. Two of the most prominent weapons that have emerged as currently being documented in Iran are Rampage and Ice Breaker.

Rampage, developed in collaboration between Elbit Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Tomer, is integrated into various Air Force aircraft and is designed to strike targets at ranges of between 150-250 kilometers. The main advantage of attacking from such distances is a combination of high accuracy and reduced risk to fighter pilots operating in Iranian skies.

Another missile that demonstrates clear effectiveness throughout Iran is Ice Breaker, manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. These munitions are designed for attacks at ranges of approximately 300 km against land and sea targets. The missile is effective in all weather conditions, can function well in environments saturated with electronic warfare, and has infrared-based navigation and missile guidance capabilities, which, through artificial intelligence, can acquire and identify targets.

