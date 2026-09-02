Israeli security management co Huskeys raises $27m

Israeli startup Huskeys, which emerged from stealth just five months ago and unveiled a new approach for managing and securing Internet traffic in organizations, today announces the completion of a Series A financing round in which it raised $27 million, bringing the company's total funding to $35 million.

The round was led by US investment giant Blackstone - the world's largest alternative investment management firm, managing assets worth more than $1.3 trillion. This is the company's first early-stage investment in cybersecurity and is a significant expression of confidence in Huskeys' ability to define a new category and build a large-scale global company.

Also participating in the round is Skinos Ventures, Shlomo Kramer and Yishay Yoval’s investment fund; Zscaler Ventures, Okta Ventures, NextEra Energy, Bright Pixel, SV Angel and Merlin Ventures. In addition, senior figures from the global cybersecurity industry from enterprises such as Google, Palo Alto Networks, Cloudflare, Check Point, AWS and Intel also participated in the round. Private investors also include investor and 'Sharks' star Robert Herjavec, actor and comedian Assi Cohen, and international mentalist Lior Suchard, who also serves as an advisor to the company.

The investments by companies such as Okta and Zscaler are supported by strategic partnerships between the companies, and are examples of collaborations designed to accelerate Huskeys' growth, deepen the integration between different security solutions and create more significant value for customers. The collaborations are based on a shared vision that the future of the Internet will be based on a combination of digital identities and autonomous traffic produced by AI agents. As part of the partnerships, Huskeys will work in coordination with the companies' solutions to enable customers to combine information from the worlds of identities and the network, understand and analyze the behavior of AI agents across the Internet and protect them, thus providing a security and management infrastructure suited to the next generation of network traffic.

In the case of investors Shlomo Kramer and Eran Reshef, these are two of the entrepreneurs considered the founding fathers of the Web Application Firewall (WAF). Their investment in Huskeys is a testament to their belief that the company's solution is a natural and necessary continuation of the long-standing protection platform, building a new and complementary layer on top of it that is adapted to the technological future.

Huskeys was founded in 2025 by CEO Itai Gafni and CTO Roy Weisfeld, graduates of the Israeli army’s Unit 8200. Since emerging from stealth, the company has expanded its business activities, added new customers and deepened its activity in international markets. The company’s customers include well-known brands such as TikTok, Legoland, Ro, Cava and Hugging Face, and it manages internet traffic on a major scale for global organizations.

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After developing a smart platform that integrates with existing WAF systems in organizations, Huskeys is now expanding the solution to a broader layer of edge security management, a field it defines as Network Edge Security Management (NESM). The platform connects existing network and security solutions within an organization, enabling security teams to gain a comprehensive view of traffic, identify risks, and adjust protection policies in real time, without replacing existing infrastructure.

One of the main challenges Huskeys faces is the rise of Agentic Traffic - Internet traffic that is not generated by humans, but by AI agents and autonomous systems that operate independently on the network. By 2027, non-human traffic is estimated to reach 70% of internet traffic, having already surpassed human traffic, a shift that requires organizations to be able to distinguish in real time between legitimate AI activity and malicious activity. This challenge is not only security but also for business: incorrectly blocking legitimate traffic can harm user experience and revenue, while not blocking malicious traffic can leave the enterprise vulnerable to attacks. At the same time, AI also allows attackers to identify and exploit vulnerabilities with unprecedented speed, as Mythos demonstrates, significantly reducing the time window available to organizations to defend. Huskeys' Virtual Patching capabilities allow users to block the exploitation of vulnerabilities at the edge layer within minutes, until the code is repaired by the development teams.

Gafni said, "Five months ago, we emerged from stealth with a clear vision to build a new network security category for the AI era that we have seen grow stronger. AI has changed the way the Internet operates, and along with tremendous opportunities, it has also brought new security risks and potential damage to enterprises' revenues. We believe that in the near future, most entities operating on the Internet will be autonomous agents, and organizations will need a new infrastructure that will be able to identify, secure, and manage them. Our investors' confidence in the vision, along with the investment and partnerships we are announcing today, prove that the market understands the magnitude of the change, and the need for the new category we are building."

Blackstone Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Adam Fletcher added, "The way organizations secure web-interface applications is fundamentally changing. AI-driven traffic and increasingly complex and fragmented edge environments require a new approach to security management. Huskeys has built a platform designed to work across any enterprise network, from the smallest and simplest to the largest and most complex, while pioneering a new category for modern web traffic. We believe the company is well-positioned to redefine the way organizations manage network security, and we are excited to support them in continuing to develop their product in this important category."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 2, 2026.

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