Israeli security validation co Pentera raises $60m

Israeli automated security validation company Pentera (formerly Pcysys) has announced the completion of a $60 million financing round, led by Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from Farallon Capital Management, bringing the company's total funding to $250 million. The company's most recent financing round was in December 2021 when it raised $150 million at a valuation of $1 billion. The company has not disclosed its current valuation although estimates are that it remains over $1 billion, despite the modest amount of money raised.

The company says that since December 2021, it has increased its ARR by more than 300% and expanded its customer base by 200%.

With the cyber threat landscape transformed by AI, empowering attackers with sophisticated, automated techniques that accelerate ransomware campaigns and increase operational complexity for defenders, Pentera’s platform allows organizations to adopt Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) frameworks, ensuring their defenses are continuously validated and resilient.

Pentera emulates real-world adversarial techniques to uncover exploitable security gaps across on-prem networks, web-facing assets, and complex multi-cloud environments. The platform enables security teams to analyze complete attack paths, identify root causes, and prioritize remediation for effective risk reduction.

Over 1,100 enterprises worldwide including Casey’s, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Virgin Atlantic, CyberArk, and Tadiran trust Pentera to validate their security defenses against real-world threats. With this new funding, Pentera says it will accelerate innovation through advanced research and development, cutting-edge AI integration, and aggressive expansion in the US market.

The company was founded in 2015 by CTO Arik Liberzon and Arik Faingold who is no longer active in the company. Amitai Ratzon joined the company as CEO in January 2018. Pentera currently has 400 employees, of which 140 are in Israel.

Ratzon says, "Security teams face relentless, automated threats that traditional testing methods can’t match. This investment allows us to accelerate innovation and expand our platform to help enterprises continuously validate their security against real-world attacks. As we execute our strategy to exceed $200 million in ARR, we are actively exploring strategic M&A opportunities to drive market consolidation and deliver even greater value to our customers."

