Israeli serverless debugging co Lumigo raises $29m

Israeli cloud-native application monitoring and debugging platform Lumigo today announced the completions of a $29 million Series A financing round led by RedLine Capital, with the participation of Wing Venture Capital, Vertex Ventures US and existing investors Pitango First, Grove Ventures and Meron Capital. This brings to $37 million the total amount raised by the company.

Lumigo, which began by focusing on automated distributed tracing for serverless cloud services like API Gateway, DynamoDB, Kinesys, S3 and Lambda, also announced the expansion of its SaaS observability product to containers, Kubernetes and Virtual Machines.

Lumigo was founded by CEO Erez Berkner and CTO Aviad Mor.

Mor said, "Today’s cloud-native applications use a mixture of serverless components, containers and managed services, which also increases the complexity of the applications. When something is broken or too slow, the service that fails isn’t necessarily the source of the problem."

Berkner added, "Cloud-native applications are more complicated and more sophisticated than ever, making effective monitoring and troubleshooting even more critical. The new investment will ensure Lumigo remains the most versatile, powerful and accessible cloud-native observability platform, helping tens of thousands of developers understand how their applications behave in the real world."

Lumigo's product is used by hundreds of companies, including Medtronic, Vimeo and Sonos, to observe, understand and debug their serverless applications in production. Increasingly, though, tech companies are opting for hybrid applications, which use a mix of serverless and non-serverless components.

Lumigo will use the new investment to double its 30-person core team.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.