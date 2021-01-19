Israeli software reliability co StackPulse raises $20m

Israeli software reliability and engineering best practices company StackPulse has come out of stealth and announced a $20 million Series A financing round led by GGV Capital. Last year the company completed an undisclosed $8 million seed round led by Bessemer Venture Partners.

The latest funds will be used to invest in global expansion to hire additional engineering staff to meet growing demand and continue product development.

StackPulse founders Ofer Smadari, Leonid Belkind, and Eldad Livni previously founded Luminate Security, a pioneer in cloud-native Zero Trust, which was sold to Symantec in February 2019 for $200 million.

Smadari said, "Cloud-native technologies have helped developers innovate faster than ever before. But responding to production incidents is still a manual process, conducted with the same IT tools from a decade ago. We’ve seen testing, delivery and security ‘shift left,’ empowering developers to solve production problems with code. StackPulse brings this same DevOps principle to operating more reliable services."

StackPulse plans to launch a free edition of its Reliability Platform in the weeks ahead

