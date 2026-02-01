Israeli startups raised $1.1b in January

Israeli startups raised $1.1 billion in January 2026, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Overall in 2025, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $10.7 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up from $9.58 billion in 2024 and $6.9 billion in 2023 but well below $15 billion raised in 2022, and the record $25.6 billion raised in 2021.

In January 2026, the biggest financing round was completed by cloud security company Upwind Security, which raised $250 million, while cybersecurity company Claroty raised $200 million. Security hyper-automation company Torq raised $140 million, digital document company Factify raised $73 million, financial planning company DataRails raised $70 million, and AI penetration testing company Novee raised $51.5 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 1, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.