Israeli startups raised $1.4b in November

Israeli startups raised $1.4 billion in November 2025, the highest monthly amount in several years, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $7.03 billion in the first nine months of 2025, according to IVC-LeumiTech. Since the start of 2025 Israeli startups have now raised $9.08 billion. Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In November 2025, the biggest financing round was completed by cybersecurity company Armis, which raised $435 million. AI server company Majestic Labs raised $100 million, AI agents company Wonderful raised $100 million and drone startup Heven raised $100 million. Other large financing rounds were completed by: consumer cybersecurity company Guardio, which raised $80 million; AI cybersecurity company Sweet Security, which raised $75 million; and AI cybersecurity company Tenza, which also raised $75 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.