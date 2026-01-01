Israeli startups raised $1.5b in December

Israeli startups raised $1.5 billion in December 2025, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $7.03 billion in the first nine months of 2025, according to IVC-LeumiTech. Since the start of 2025 Israeli startups have now raised over $10.5 billion. Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In December 2025, the biggest financing round was completed by cybersecurity company Cyera, which raised $400 million, while cloud backup company Eon raised $300 million. Mental health treatment company Syremis Therapeutics raised $165 million, cybersecurity company Vega raised $120 million, agentic development portal Port raised $100 million, and quantum computing company Quantum Art raised $100 million.

