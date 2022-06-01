Israeli startups raised $1.75b in May

Israeli startups raised $1.75 billion in May 2022, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record. Israeli startups raised $5.6 billion in the first quarter of 2022, according to IVC, slightly off pace to exceed last year's record. Startups raised only $750 million in April, an extremely low figure that was partly attributed to the Passover holidays, which fell during the month.

Over the past year, the average monthly raise has been over $2 billion, so that last month's lower figure suggests that the crisis expected in the wake of the big losses sustained by tech companies on Wall Street has filtered down to pre-IPO privately-held tech companies. Even so $1.75 billion would have been a record figure for 2020, although it may well be that the crisis is only just beginning. Israeli startups have now raised $8.1 billion in the first five months of 2022.

In May, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by cybersecurity company Semperis, which raised $200 million. Data discovery company Monte Carlo raised $135 million, and business intelligence company Pyramid Analytics raised $120 million. Blockchain company Starkware raised $100 million, fintech company Unit Finance raised $100 million, online training company Masterschool raised $100 million, and transport planning company Optibus raised $100 million.

Other major financing rounds were completed by heart disease management company Hello Heart, which raised $70 million, shopping in-store data platform Nexite, which raised $67 million, and incontinence treatment company Bluewind Medical, which raised $64 million. Construction tech company Buildots raised $60 million, freelance developer network A-Team, which raised $55 million, and engineering efficiency platform LinearB, which raised $50 million.

