Israeli startups raised $200m in August

Israeli startups raised only $200 million in August 2024, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. The low amount in August reverses the recent trend of higher amounts being raised by privately-held tech companies in Israel.

Israeli startups have now raised $5.4 billion in the first eight months of 2024. Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $4.5 billion in the first half of 2024, according to IVC-LeumiTech, indicating a recovery from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised in the entire year, after $15 billion was raised in 2022 and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In August 2024, the biggest financing rounds were completed by AI market research company Placer.ai, which raised $75 million, while onchain risk management company Chaos Labs raised $55 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.