Israeli startups raised $2.1b in January

Israeli startups raised $2.1 billion in January 2022, according to press releases from the companies, and information received by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received..

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC-Meitar, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record.

In January, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by cryptocurrency security platform Fireblocks, which raised $550 million. AI Ops company Big Panda raised $190 million, cybersecurity company Pentera raised $150 million, meat alternative company Redefine Meat raised $135 million and dairy alternative company Remilk raised $120 million.

Other large financing rounds were completed by cloud data warehouse company Firebolt, which raised $100 million and retail analytics company Placer.ai, which also raised $100 million. Diagnostics company MeMed raised $93 million, AI personalization company Personetics raised $85 million, AI data platform Weka raised $73 million, compostable packaging company TIPA raised $70 million, and cybersecurity company Hunters raised $68 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 1, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.