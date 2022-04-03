Israeli startups raised $2.3 billion in March

Israeli startups raised nearly $2.3 billion in March 2022, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC-Meitar, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record. Israeli startups raised $2.1 billion in January 2022 and $1.4 billion in February 2022 for a total of $5.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022, slightly off pace to exceed last year's record.

It is too early to tell if this is a downward trend, but many people in the tech sector expect the sharp falls in share prices of tech companies on the stock market to eventually lower the amount of money raised and valuations of startup growth companies.

In March, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by tech homebuilding company Veev, which raised $400 million. Cybersecurity company Axonius raised $200 million, API platform RapidAPI raised $150 million, and remote team app Connecteam raised $120 million. Cybersecurity company Island raised $115 million, fintech company Capitolis raised $110 million, and robotic beehive company BeeWise raised $80 million.

AI infrastructure company Run:AI raised $75 million, digital health company MDClone raised $63 million, fintech company ChargeAfter raised $60 million and cloud data security company Cyera raised $60 million. Financial planning company DataRails and synthetic data company DataGen each raised $50 million.

