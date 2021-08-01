Israeli startups raised $2.4b in July

Israeli startups raised $2.4 billion in July 2021, according to press releases from the companies and their investors as well as other sources. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. This was the fifth consecutive month that Israeli startups raised $2 billion or more.

Israeli tech companies have now raised $14.3 billion in the first seven months of 2021, nearly 50% more than the record $10 billion raised in all of 2020. According to IVC-Meitar, Israeli startups raised $11.9 billion in the first half of 2021.

$2.1 billion of the money raised last month was by startups completing financing rounds of $50 million or more.

In July, cryptocurrency platform Fireblocks led the way, raising $310 million, at a company valuation of $2.2 billion followed by cybersecurity company Cybereason, which raised $275 million, at a company valuation of $3.2 billion. AI facial recognition company anyVision raised $235 million, IoT company Wiliot raised $200 million, content recommendation company Outbrain raised $200 million, several weeks before its Nasdaq IPO, and insurtech company At-Bay raised $185 million. Cultured meat company Aleph Farms raised $105 million and malicious activity detection company Activefence raised $100 million.

Other major financing rounds included remote IT management company Atera, which raised $77 million, AI based platform for radiologists Aidoc, which raised $66 million, and insurtech company Kissterra, which also raised $66 million. Vehicle inspection solutions company UVeye raised $60 million, streaming analytics company Coralogix raised $55 million, cloud migration company Silk raised $55 million, freelancer branding company Tailor Brands raised $50 million, and digital workplace developer Yoobic raised $50 million.

