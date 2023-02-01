Israeli startups raised $340m in January

Israeli startups raised just $340 million in January 2023, according to press releases seen by "Globes," - the lowest monthly amount for several years. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $15 billion in 2022, according to IVC-Leumitech, after raising a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record. Israeli startups raised $13.5 billion in the first nine months of 2022, according to IVC, so although well off the pace of last year's record, startups have already raised nearly 50% more than in all of 2020.

RELATED ARTICLES Cybersecurity hit most as tech investment plunged in 2022

Last year Israeli startups raised $10.9 billion in the first half of the year and just $4.1 billion in the second half of the year, as the sharp falls on Nasdaq effected the valuations of growth companies. The amount raised in January 2023 falls even below the amounts startups were raising in the second half of 2022.

In January, larger financing rounds were led by medical device company SoniVie, which raised $60 million and LiDAR car sensor company Opsys which raised $51.5 million. Data security company Sentra raised $30 million and AI natural language company aiOla raised $25 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 1, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.