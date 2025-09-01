Israeli startups raised $400m in August

Israeli startups raised $400 million in August 2025, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $4.8 billion in the first six months of 2025, according to IVC-LeumiTech, including $1.5 billion in June. $6.2 billion has now been raised in the first eight months of the year. Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021. In August 2025, the biggest financing round was completed by AI applications company Decart, which raised $100 million. Tax evasion AI discovery company IVIX raised $60 million, mobile games sales platform Appcharge raised $58 million, fintech company Capitolis raised $56 million, and security remediation company Seemplicity raised $50 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.