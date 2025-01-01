Israeli startups raised $450m in December

Israeli startups raised $450 million in December 2024, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion in 2024, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In December 2024, the biggest financing rounds were completed by: cloud infrastructure security company Upwind Security, which raised $100 million; software company Evinced, which raised $55 million; and cybersecurity company Astrix Security, which raised $45 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 1, 2025

