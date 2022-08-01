Israeli startups raised $700m in July

Israeli startups raised $700 million in July 2022, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record. Israeli startups raised $9.8 billion in the first half of 2022, according to IVC, so although well of the pace of last year's record, startups have already raised more than all of 2020.

Nevertheless, July's figure was the second month this year in which startup raising was well below $1 billion. The main reason was the complete absence of any financing rounds of $100 million or more, as the sharp fall in valuations of publicly-traded companies has clearly influenced private financing rounds.

In July, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by non-invasive diagnostic systems developer CathWorks, which raised $75 million from Medtronic. Natural language processer A121 Labs raised $64 million and smart car AI platform developer Aurora Labs raised $63 million. B2B ecommerce payments company Balance raised $56 million, ophthalmic robotic surgery company ForeSight Robotics raised $55 million and AI clinical predication company Diagnostic Robotics raised $45 million.

