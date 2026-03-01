Israeli startups raised $750m in February

Israeli startups raised $750 million in February 2026, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

In the first two months of 2026, Israeli satrtups have raised $1.85 billion after raising $10.7 billion in 2025, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up from $9.58 billion in 2024 and $6.9 billion in 2023 but well below $15 billion raised in 2022, and the record $25.6 billion raised in 2021.

In January 2026, the biggest financing round was completed by weather satellite company Tomorrow.io, which raised $175 million. Other major financing rounds were completed by security analytics company Vega, which raised $120 million, iAI-native resilience cybersecurity platform Gambit Security, which raised $61 million, AI training company Guidde, which raised $50 million, and web intelligence company Nimble, which raised $47 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 1, 2026.

