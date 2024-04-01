Israeli startups raised $800m in March

Israeli startups raised $800 million in March 2024, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2024, according to IVC-Leumitech, down 10% from the first quarter last year, after raising $6.9 billion in 2023, $15 billion in 2022 and a record $25.6 billion in 2021.

In March 2024, large financing rounds were led by cybersecurity asset management company Axonius, which raised $200 million. Cybersecurity companies Claroty and Coro and accounting platform FundGuard each raised $100 million. Data security company BigID raised $60 million and grief support company Empathy raised $47 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 1, 2024.

