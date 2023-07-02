Israeli startups raised $850m in June

Israeli startups raised $850 million in June 2023, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Investment in Israeli privately-held tech companies slowed to just $3.5 billion in the first six months of 2023, according to IVC-LeumiTech compared with $15 billion in all of 2022, and a record $25.6 billion in 2021, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record.

Last year Israeli startups raised $10.9 billion in the first half of the year and just $4.1 billion in the second half of the year, as the sharp falls on Nasdaq effected the valuations of growth companies. However, June's figure was the highest since August 2022 and could reflect a changing trend in the wake of this year's rises on Nasdaq.

In June, larger financing rounds were led by inflammation therapy company Upstream Bio, which raised $200 million. Cybersecurity company Cyera raised $100 million, weather forecasting company Tomorrow.io raised $87 million, and AR spine surgery company Augmedics raised $82.5 million. Site inspection drone company Percepto raised $67 million, mobility platform company NoTraffic raised $50 million, ad-tech company Anzu raised $48 million, and irrigation technology company N-Drip raised $44 million.

