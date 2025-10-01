Israeli startups raised $900m in September

Israeli startups raised $900 million in September 2025, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $7.03 billion in the first nine months of 2025, according to IVC-LeumiTech. Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

RELATED ARTICLES Exits jump while fund raising falls

In September 2025, the biggest financing round was completed fintech company Tipalti, which raised $200 million in debt funding, while AI security lab company Irregular raised $80 million. Security analytics company Vega raised $65 million and cybersecurity company Remedio also raised $65 million. Predictive lifestyle monitoring company ProteanTecs raised $51 million and cybersecurity company Cato Networks raised $50 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.