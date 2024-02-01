Israeli startups raised nearly $500m in January

Israeli startups raised nearly $500 million in January 2024, according to press releases seen by "Globes," - the lowest monthly amount for several years. The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $6.9 billion in 2023, according to IVC-Leumitech, after raising $15 billion in 2022 and a record $25.6 billion in 2021. After several years of declines, one encouraging sign is that the nearly $500 million raised last month by startups was up from the $340 million raised in January 2023.

In January 2024, large financing rounds were led by identity protection company Silverfort, which raised $116 million. Cloud native security solutions developer Aqua Security raised $60 million, cybersecurity company Torq raised $42 million, agricultural robotic company Bluewhite raised $39 million and non-human identity management company Oasis Security raised $35 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.