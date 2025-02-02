Israeli startups raised nearly $700m in January

Israeli startups raised nearly $700 million in January 2025, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion in 2024, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In January 2025, the biggest financing round was completed by: AI vehicle inspection co UVeye, which raised $191million - $41 million in equity and $150 million in debt. AI mental healthcare company Eleos raised $60 million, runtime application security company Oligo Security raised $50 million, and enterprise grade FinOps platform Finout raised $40 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.