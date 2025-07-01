Israeli startups raised over $1.5b in June

Israeli startups raised over $1.5 billion in June 2025, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. This figure marks a return to the huge amounts raised by the Israeli tech industry in 2021.

Israeli privately-held tech companies have raised $4.8 billion in the first six months of 2025, according to IVC-LeumiTech. Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021. In June 2025, the biggest financing rounds were completed by cybersecurity companies Cyera and Cato Networks, which raised $540 million and $359 million respectively. Ophthalmic surgery company ForSight Robotics raised $125 million, full stack observability provider Coralogix raised $115 million and cybersecurity company Guardz raised $56 million. Cybersecurity company Zero Networks raised $55 million, food intelligence platform Tastewise raised $50 million and bee protection company Beewise raised $50 million.

