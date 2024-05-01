Israeli startups raised over $1b in April

Despite the war and the Passover holidays, Israeli startups raised over $1 billion in April 2024, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. This is the first time that Israeli startups have raised more than $1 billion in a month for several years.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised just $6.9 billion in 2023, according to IVC-Leumitech, after raising $15 billion in 2022 and a record $25.6 billion in 2021. In the first four months of 2024, Israeli startups have raised $2.6 billion.

In March 2024, large financing rounds were led by data security company Cyera which raised $300 million. Enterprise browser security company Island raised $175 million, short-term rental platform Guesty raised $130 million and edge AI chipmaker Hailo raised $120 million. Digital casting company Magnus Metal raised $74 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 1, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.