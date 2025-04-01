Israeli startups raised over $1b in March

Israeli startups raised over $1 billion in March 2025, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies have raised $2.1 billion in the first three months of 2025, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 24% from the corresponding quarter of 2024 but down 12% from the preceding quarter. Overall in 2024, Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $9.58 billion, according to IVC-LeumiTech, up 38% from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised, after $15 billion was raised in 2022, and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In March 2025, the biggest financing rounds were completed by cybersecurity company Island and fintech company Rapyd, which each raised $250 million. Rapyd's financing round was not officially announced but was reported by IVC-LeumiTech. Rapyd also raised $250 million in debt. Cybersecurity company Cybereason raised $120 million, cybersecurity company Pentera raised $60 million, clinical AI company Navina raised $55 million, visual generative AI company Bria raised $40 million, and defense tech company Kela raised $39 million.

