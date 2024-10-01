Israeli startups raised over $400m in September

Israeli startups raised over $400 million in September 2024, according to reports and press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $7.2 billion in the first nine months of 2024, according to IVC-LeumiTech, indicating a recovery from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised in the entire year, after $15 billion was raised in 2022 and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021. It should be noted that IVC defines Safe Superintelligence (SSI) as an Israeli company, due to the fact that its founders are former Israelis who are establishing a branch of the company in Tel Aviv. SSI raised $1 billion at a company valuation of $5 billion.

In September 2024, the biggest financing rounds were completed by: automated cybersecurity company Torq, which raised $70 million; photonic quantum computing company Quantum Source, which raised $30 million; and code quality platform company Qodo, which raised $40 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 1, 2024.

