Israeli startups raised over $550m in June

Israeli startups raised over $550 million in June 2024, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $4.5 billion in the first half of 2024, according to IVC-LeumiTech, indicating a recovery from 2023 when $6.9 billion was raised in the entire year, after $15 billion was raised in 2022 and a record $25.6 billion was raised in 2021.

In June 2024, large financing rounds were led by veteran medical device company Insightec, which raised $150 million. Cybersecurity company Semperis raised $125 million, AI pricing company Fetcherr raised $90 million, and smart city company Zencity raised $40 million.

