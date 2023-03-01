Israeli startups raised over $700m in February

Israeli startups raised over $700 million in February 2023, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received. February's figure was more than double the $340 million raised by Israeli startups in January 2023.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised $15 billion in 2022, according to IVC-Leumitech, after raising a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record.

Last year Israeli startups raised $10.9 billion in the first half of the year and just $4.1 billion in the second half of the year, as the sharp falls on Nasdaq effected the valuations of growth companies. The amount raised in February 2023 is consistent with the amounts startups were raising in the second half of 2022.

In February, larger financing rounds were led by cybersecurity company Wiz, which raised $300 million, and public transport and mobility software solutions company Via, which raised $110 million. Semiconductor company Chain Reaction raised $70 million and authentication platform Descope raised $53 million.

