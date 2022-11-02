Israeli startups raised over $700m in October

Israeli startups raised over $700 million in October 2022, according to press releases seen by "Globes." The figure may be more as some companies prefer to remain in stealth and sometimes do not publicize the investments they have received.

Israeli privately-held tech companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, according to IVC, more than double 2020's figure of $10 billion, which was itself a record. Israeli startups raised $13.5 billion in the first nine months of 2022, according to IVC, so although well off the pace of last year's record, startups have already raised nearly 40% more than in all of 2020. Israeli startups have raised $14.2 billion in the first ten months of 2022.

The relatively low figure for October can be explained partly by the slowdown in the global tech industry and partly by the fewer number of work days in the month due to the holidays.

In October, the major financing rounds that were completed were led by adtech company OpenWeb, which raised $170 million. Store digitalization company Trigo raised $100 million and insurtech company Vesttoo raised $80 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.