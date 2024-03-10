search
Israeli tech entrepreneur Yehuda Zisapel dies at 82

Yehuda Zisapel photo: Eyal Izhar
10 Mar, 2024 14:36
Together with his brother the late Zohar Zisapel, Yehuda Zisapel founded the RAD Group in 1982, which owned 28 companies in the development, production and marketing of networking and telecommunication solutions.

Yehuda Zisapel, one of the founders of Israel's tech industry and cofounder of the RAD Group, has died at the age of 82.

Together with his brother the late Zohar Zisapel, Yehuda Zisapel founded the RAD Group in 1982, which owned 28 companies in the development, production and marketing of networking and telecommunication solutions. Among these are data communications and telecom access solutions company RAD, communications security solutions company Radware, and communications and security solutions company Binat.

Yehuda Zisapel and his brother Zohar grew up in a relatively poor family in south Tel Aviv where their parents owned a shoe store where the children helped out. Yehuda, who was seven years older than Zohar, set up the technology business and Zohar joined him after completing his military service as an officer in the IDF 8200 intelligence unit.

Yehuda Zisapel received a B.Sc. in electrical engineering from the Technion and worked as a manager in the engineering department of Motorola Israel before setting up the RAD Group.

