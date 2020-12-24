Israeli vegan yogurt co Yofix begins UK exports

Israeli vegan yogurt company Yofix has begun exporting its products to the UK, "Globes" has learned. The Israeli startup has begun exporting a series of products under the brand "The Real Foodists" to the British market. In the first stage the products will sell in 80 convenience stores and health and natural food stores in London. After that Yofix also plans distributing its goods to Britains large retail supermarket chains. At the same time the company has also begun marketing in Israel over the past few days.

Yofix was founded by Ronen Lavie in the Israel Innovation Authority The Kitchen food-tech incubator operated by Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS). Yofix's non-dairy yogurt recipe is not based on soya but rather oats, lentils and sesame.

This will be the first time that the company's products have been sold abroad, after a brief pilot sales campaign in February before the Covid-19 pandemic. The products will sell in the UK for £1.70-£2.00 per 125 gram unit.

The dairy alternatives market has gained momentum in Israel in recent years. Among Yofix's investors are the German yogurt manufacturer Muller. Yofix raised $4.5 million in its last two financing rounds for efforts to expand operations in overseas markets.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020