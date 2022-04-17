Israelis flock to Egypt for Passover holiday

There was a three-hour line at the Taba Israel-Egypt land border today as an estimated 5,000 people flocked to Sinai for the Passover holiday. In addition the first three direct flights from Ben Gurion airport to Sharm El Sheikh were due to take off with one flight each operated by El Al unit Sun D'Or, Arkia and Israir. Under a new agreement with Egypt, the three Israeli airlines are each restricted to three flights per week.

The Israel Airports Authority, which controls Israel's land borders, has said that it expects long lines of Israelis to continue crossing the Taba border this week and recommends that tourists arrive in the afternoon rather than in the morning, which is the busiest time of day.

Ben Gurion airport was also busy today with about 63,500 passengers passing through on 437 flights including 40,000 people taking off and 23,500 arriving, many of them tourists.

Last Thursday, more than 72,600 passengers passed through Ben Gurion airport today in the busiest day for air travel in Israel since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic more than two years ago. The record number of passengers passing through Ben Gurion airport was 110,000 in August 2019.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 17, 2022.

